Udom raises 20-member post COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has named a 20-member post-COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee with Akpan Ekpo, former Director General of the West African Institute for financial and economic management as chairman and Emmanuel Onwioduokit, a professor of economics as secretary.

Other members include Udom Inoyo, the retiring vice chairman of ExxonMobil; Mary Uduk, acting Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission; Leo Stan Ekeh, chairman , Zinox Technologies; Nseyen Ebong, chairman of Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and Vincent Anigbogu, , Institute of National Transformation.

A statement by Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government, made available to Businessday in Uyo, the state capital also has Akan Okon, commissioner for economic development and Ibom deep sea port, Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, commissioner for works, and Ukpong Akpabio, commissioner for investment as members, among others.

The statement added that the current economic challenges following the outbreak of COVID-19 have thrown an “inexorable necessity on us as a people and Akwa Ibom State has risen to this challenge”.

The committee is to be inaugurated on 1 May.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo