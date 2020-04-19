UCH Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19 as contact tracing commences.

Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday night announced a new confirmed case of coronavirus in Oyo State.

The governor who revealed this via his official twitter account said the COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case, a doctor at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back POSITIVE, today.

While saying isolation and contact tracing have commenced stated that there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.

He therefore urged the people to keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

Tbe governor further stated that they should always wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as continue to maintain social distancing.