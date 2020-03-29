UCH Chief Medical Director, Immigration boss test positive for coronavirus

Professor Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan and Muhammad Babandede Sunday, Nigerian Immigration Service boss, have tested positive for coronavirus, joining the growing list of high profile Nigerians who have tested positive to the pandemic virus.

The CMD made this known in a statement on Sunday morning.

The statement, which was personally signed by him, read, “Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

“All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.”

He, however, clarified that though he attended a board meeting three days before testing positive, social distancing was maintained.

Otegbayo suggested that he could have contracted the disease from one of those who attended the meeting.

He added, “On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last five days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for Coronavirus as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of Coronavirus, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for the test.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

Also, the immigration boss urged Nigerians to pray for him and all those affected by the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos,” Babandede said.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.”

Nigeria already has 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus with one death and there are fears the number could rise further in the coming days.