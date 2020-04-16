Ubth may not be able to manage rising cases of COVID-19 -CMD

The authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Thursday said containing the Coronavirus disease by the hospital may become difficult if the number of confirmed cases continues to increase.

Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital expressed fear in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Obaseki, who said the hospital is presently coping in terms of personnel, equipment and materials, however, called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the hospital in every conceivable area.

“We hope the situation does not blow out of proportion. Presently, we are coping in terms of personnel, equipment and materials but if the figures increase as we see elsewhere, it may become difficult, which is why, despite what we have done, we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support us in every conceivable area,” he said.

He said the Hospital has promptly repurposed, re-structured, equipped and activated a 10-bed Isolation Centre ahead of the first case to be admitted.

The CMD, also added that the Hospital is functioning actively and striving for expanded services in the event of more cases of COVID-19 requiring admission.

He explained that the Isolation Centre is supported by a dedicated 2-bed Intensive Care Unit, equipped with two ventilators for the management of COVID-19 patients in need of critical care.

He further added that the UBTH Isolation Centre operates with the full complement of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other personnel needed to provide care.

According to him, the Hospital also has a Rapid Response Team consisting of more than 80 specially trained doctors, nurses, paramedics and other professionals, ready to attend to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the state governor and chairman of the State COVID-19 Response Team, Godwin Obaseki, for his support to and cooperation with the Hospital.