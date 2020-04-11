U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths

The United States on Saturday surpassed Italy for the most confirmed covid-19 deaths in the world, a figure experts have called ‘an underestimation.’

The news comes as Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he hopes for “a real degree of normality” by November.

Here are some significant developments:

President Trump threatened to impose visa sanctions on countries that don’t act quickly to accept citizens the U.S. government seeks to repatriate.

The director of the Bureau of Prisons defended his agency amid criticism that the inaction of officials caused the virus to fester in federal prisons.

All around Japan, governors of prefectures are asking people to stay away, as fears rise that an exodus of people from the big cities of Tokyo and Osaka could spread the virus around the country.

A Chinese study suggested virus particles can travel four meters, or 13 feet, from infected patients, twice the distance many governments recommend as a safe distance.

A leading British scientist says she is “80 percent” confident that a vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready by September. •

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is sick with covid-19, “continues to make very good progress.”