Two Heathrow Workers Infected; Cases Top 100,000

Coronavirus reached Europe’s busiest airport, after two British Airways baggage handlers at London Heathrow tested positive for the disease.

The number of worldwide infections topped 100,000.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump signed a $7.8 billion emergency coronavirus spending bill. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China, saying it was frustrating to work with the Communist Party.

Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Americans should avoid traveling to the Seattle area where at least 11 people have died from the virus.

U.S. stocks tumbled for a second day, while Treasury yields plunged to fresh records amid mounting concerns that the coronavirus outbreakwill derail economic growth. Oil tanked.

Key Developments:

Cases surpass 100,000; deaths top 3,400

Sovereign bond yieldcollapse shows world in crisis mode

Senior EU diplomats’ meeting canceled in Brussels

BofA Says Apple’s 5G iPhone could be delayed

Two Manhattan private schools canceled classes Friday

