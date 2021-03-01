These 4 steps will get you registered for COVID-19 vaccination

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination has kicked off on the official portal of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), https://nphcda.gov.ng/ .

There are four main steps to follow.

Step 1: Open the portal: https://nphcda.gov.ng

Step 2: Click on Covid-19 vaccination e-registration option

Step 3: Fill the registration form provided with personal data including full name, phone number, email address, date of birth, sex, the type of National ID you have, a residential address which states the LGA of residence, ward of residence and preferred vaccination site.

You are also expected to state your preferred vaccination date and time, a photo update.

Step 4: The completion of your registration will be confirmed by a message saying “Registration Completed! …Your Vaccination ID is… Your data is successfully received. Thank you for taking the time to fill the form, you will receive an SMS and email shortly containing your Vaccination No. and other instructions.”

Nigeria expects the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from the COVAX facility.

The current registration is limited to the frontline workers in healthcare, security, ports and border points.