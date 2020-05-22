There’s no Eid celebration in Kaduna State says Gov. El-Rufai

To contain the spread of coronavirus in Kaduna, governor Nasir El-Rufai, has said the third most populous city in Nigeria will not be observing the Eid celebrations.

READ ALSO: CSR in the coronavirus era: A N75m example from Kaduna State, Nigeria

The Governor made this announcement at a virtual conference on Friday which was organized by FSDH with the theme: A Global Pandemic: Local Realities and Peculiarities.

“Kaduna is one of the few states that will not have Eid celebration,” El-Rufai said, adding that he had also not “eased the lockdown to enable people to go out for Eid-el-Fitr prayers.”

Traditionally, Eid festival is marked with communal prayers in mosques and visits to friends and family. Eid is celebrated at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and is a special time for nearly two billion Muslims all over the world.

“We have to maintain consistent and continuous advocacy with religious and community leaders, as you know tomorrow is likely to be Eid-el-Fitr prayers,” the Governor said, adding that he had to have meetings with the religious leaders to ensure there is no celebration but instead it should be observed at home.

“I’m happy that the Sultan of Sokoto has advised that everyone should celebrate Eid at home,” he said