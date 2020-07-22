Taraba records 24 new cases of coronavirus- Taskforce committee

The Taraba state Task Force Committee on Covid-19 on Wednesday confirmed that the state has again recorded twenty-four new infection cases as earlier announced by the Centre for Disease Control NCDC.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Innocent Vakkai who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo said the twenty four cases were not recorded in a single day but that they are accumulated cases recorded in the last two weeks.

Vakkai who doubles as the Commissioner for Health, also observed the non adherence of the people to the global precautionary measures as major reason for the upsurge of the pandemic, said the committee is working tirelessly round the clock to have a testing centre in the state.

While reiterating the committee’s

determinations to continue to work round the clocks to halt the spread of the virus.

Vakkai explained that the committee had commenced acute case search in communities, stating that no fewer than five hundred samples have been tested.

The Commissioner while encouraging the people to imbibe the habits of putting on facemasks in public places, further revealed that the committee is at the verge of coming out with guidelines that would frustrate the spread of the corona virus during the forthcoming Sallah celebration.

The state Commissioner of Information and Re-orientation, Danjuma Adamu and that of Urban Development, Saleh Sa’id were presence at the briefing.