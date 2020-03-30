Survey shows more Nigerians prefer total lockdown to contain coronavirus

A survey conducted by BusinessDay has shown that more Nigerians would prefer a total lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the survey which ended on Monday, 30 March found that 57.7 percent of 485 respondents wantd the government to totally lockdown the country, while 3.1 percent said they preferred partial lockdown and 6.2 percent wanted no lockdown.

Lockdown is an emergency situation that usually prevents people from or information from leaving an area. When an order of a lockdown is giving people are not allowed to leave their buildings or the area or move freely. They are mostly imposed for safety reasons. an active threat to people’s lives is the most likely reason. For instance the coronavirus that is spreading across the world.

Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO Director-General, says governments must keep their populations under lockdown while chasing down every suspect case for testing, and treating and isolating those who test positive.

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari formerly declared a lockdown on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State for two weeks.