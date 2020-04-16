Stigmatization of Covid-19 patients, significantly affecting war against virus – FG

The federal government has expressed deep concerns over the stigmatization of people infected with Covid-19 or have undergone test, saying it is significantly affecting the fight against the virus in Nigeria.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the problem has caused some contacts to go into hiding, rather than avail themselves for testing, isolation and treatment, for the fear of being stigmatized by their fellow Nigerians.

The DG said even as government has made progress in scaling up the testing capacity among other measures, stigmatization will cause all efforts to be counter- productive and have a profound impact on the strategy being deployed to tackle the disease.

The DG speaking on Thurday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force, said Nigerians have become curious to know who these Coronavirus patients are and where they are living in states that has recorded cases.He said the centre has received several of those questions on its social media handles.

Ihekweazu explained that the consequence of stigmatization is that people who have this virus, will go underground and end up infecting others, stalling fight against the virus. He said the economy will be adversely affected too.

“Stigmatization is preventing our work from happening, because some contacts are hiding, if we stigmatize, it will disrupt out work. People will go underground, infect others and the cycle will continue”, the DG said.

Ihekweazu therefore urged Nigerians to desist form stigmatising people who are infected with the virus, or who have been tested.

“This infection is just a virus, it does not get to you because you are bad or an elite. The infected people have families, they need too be respected, because the problem can also affect their mental well-being.

“We need to support and encourage those infected, show love to them and re-integrate them into the society. We should allow our humanity come through for us,” the DG urged.

The DG further announced that there are plans to enforce the use of face masks in crowded places, such as markets to prevent spread of the disease.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health also speaking also urged Nigerians not to stigmtize Poe who have recovered or barely went for testing.

The minister further said government is working to significantly increase Nigeria’s teating capacity this week. He informed that there are now 13 laboratories in the country with capacity to test adding that more laboratories are underway.

He urged states to engage with private sectors to improve their capacity to test.

The minister also urged all who tests positive for the virus to ensure that they go to an accredited centre.