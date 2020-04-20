Staying safe during Covid-19 lockdown

The emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caught everyone by surprise. No government was prepared enough. The rate and speed of the contagion left the entire world utterly fluttered.

At first, authorities tried to manage the spread by adopting different precautionary measures, but as the pandemic assumed a frightening dimension, they resorted to stricter means. It was critical to break person-to-person contact – the chain of the virus infection – so governments prohibited the large gathering of people for social or religious purpose; shutdown schools which inadvertently induced the economy into hibernation. In Nigeria, Lagos State, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, were

ordered by the Federal Government to proceed on a complete lockdown. Other states have also imposed their containment measures, including lockdowns. Families are to remain indoors for an additional two weeks, while employees are to work from home. With every family member now grounded, it is essential to review your safety protocol at home.

Are the children safe?

Children will always be children! Amidst parents’ uncertainty and apprehension, the kids are relishing the moment to extract fun time from the lockdown. They will be carefree and boisterous as they play. Ensure they are doing this in a very safe corner of the house. With hospitals and healthcare providers under pressure from the COVID19 pandemic battle, these are not the best of times for domestic accidents.

So, ensure there are no sharp edges – from furniture, decors, and appliances – at the designated playground. Running into any of these sharp edges can cause injuries, especially to the head.

Keep electrical connection points covered from undue intrusion.

They are electric shock hazards. Also, ensure that naked live wires are taped with the right duct tapes. Are you security conscious?

The unfortunate fallout from the lockdown is the upsurge in agitations due to unemployment and hunger leading to a rise in crime rate. According to the United Nations, 80% of Nigerians that earn an income are active in the informal sector or in “vulnerable employment”. These types of employment generally lack social security and unfortunately, do not guarantee employment rights. Experts fear that with these sectors hard-hit by the pandemic, the possibility of job losses is very high. Already, Lagos, Ogun and even Cape Town in South Africa have witnessed security breaches during the lockdown. This period is a time to double down on your security protocol. Ensure you have the emergency numbers on speed dial should you require security response if an unfortunate incidence of insecurity arises.

If you have a business domiciled at a shopping complex or located in an exposed neighbourhood, work with the security agency to ensure the place is securely locked up.

These events once again remind us of the need to protect ourselves, our properties, and our loved ones. With the twin-impact of COVID19- inspired economic uncertainty and the fears of the rising rate of insecurity, you need to have in place financial management plans to cushion unplanned financial exposure or losses.

Now more than ever, you need to protect what you cannot afford to lose. You work hard to acquire your home and possessions, so of course, you should protect it. Your best bet is to get an insurance policy to protect you against these risks. With insurance, comes the peace of mind and the assurance that you, your investments and your loved ones are protected from financial jeopardy.

Leadway Assurance, a reliable insurance partner that has been insuring peoples’ happiness for over five decades, understands how to provide risk protection and management at times like these. We have designed a range of innovative products that fit every one of your concerns. So, call our team of professional advisers via hotline; 08088578050 or send an email to Lcs@leadway.com for more details.