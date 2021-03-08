SGF, ministers, PTF members to receive COVID-19 jabs Monday

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha and members of PTF which includes some ministers will on Monday, 8th March receive doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

They are scheduled to take the vaccines live during the regular PTF briefing by 4 pm.

This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, each received a dose of the jab live on Saturday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Read Also: AfCFTA, key driver for Africa’s economic recovery post COVID-19- Mene

According to a notice issued by Willie Bassey, Director Press, Office of the SGF (OSGF), the SGF and the PTF members would receive theirs after it got a clearance from the executive director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.

This means that the PTF regular members, including the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Incident Manager (NIM) PTF, Mukhtar Muhammad among others are expected to join Mustapha to receive the vaccines.

Nigeria kicked off vaccination at the National Hospital, Abuja last Friday, 5th March, with frontline health workers, other health care workers and support staff.