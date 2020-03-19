Senate announces partial shutdown of activities to prevent Coronavirus spread

The Senate on Thursday announced a shutdown of all committee public hearings, to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus outbreak.

It also announced the closure of the public gallery in the Senate Chamber, to disallow members of the public who visit the chamber to observe plenary during excursions.

BusinessDay gathered, however, that the entire National Assembly may be shut down in a few days to come.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made the announcement after an executive session that lasted for about an hour.

“Senate resolves to suspend all public hearings till further notice as a result of the Coronavirus,” he announced.

“The Senate gallery will remain closed to the public till further notice including excursions from schools and other organizations from Tuesday, 24th March, 2020,” Lawan added.

With the partial closure, journalists and visitors would no longer be allowed into the Chamber’s gallery.