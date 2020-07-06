Schools reopen in Oyo as students comply with COVID-19 protocol

Following the directive by the Oyo State government, primary and secondary schools in the state resumed on Monday after over two months stay at home.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had on May 21 ordered the closure of all schools in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But last month, the government asked primary six pupils, JSS 3 and SSS 3 students to resume academic activities

on Monday, July 6.

The students of both public and private in Ibadan were seen early Monday morning trooping to their schools

A good number of them complied with the COVID-19 protocols in the state by wearing facemasks

Our correspondent who went to some schools in Ibadan observed that all the schools visited had hand washing buckets and sanitisers at their entrance.

Students were also seated in such a way that there was enough distance among them.

Some of the schools visited included Bishop Phillips Academy at Iwo Road, Community High School, Omi Adio in Ido Local Government Area, Saint Patrick Primary School, Oke Padre, Olodo Primary School, among others. They all had handwashing buckets and sanitisers kept in strategic places.

The Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, while speaking on the resumption, assured the parents, guidance and all stakeholders of the children’s safety stressing that the state government has taken necessary steps to guide the children.

He appealed to the parents and all involved to provide nose masks daily for their wards when coming to school.