Sanwo-Olu, wife test negative for Coronavirus 

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health, announced this on his official Twitter account under his #COVID19Lagos Update tweets on Friday.

Abayomi also revealed that personal aides of the governor and the first lady who got tested for the coronavirus are all negative.

The tweet reads: “I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the first Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to #COVID19.

Abayomi thanked Lagosians for their support and show of understanding as the state government continues to battle against the spread of the virus.

The health commissioner however urged Lagosians to keep up with the social distancing practice, saying that the State was poised to winning the battle against the coronavirus.

“We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support. We urge all to maintain social distancing.

Together we can defeat #COVID19! Please stay safe #ForGreaterLagos” he said.

Joshua Bassey