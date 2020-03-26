Sanwo-Olu calls off media briefing on Coronavirus update

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called off a media briefing he called to give an update on the Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos State.

Lagos is emerging the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, with 32 cases of the total 51 recorded in the country. There are speculations that Nigeria may be underestimating the number of cases in the country, as high-profile officials who travelled out to high-risk countries are feared to have infected several persons.

Sanwo-Olu did not give any official reason prompting the cancellation of the media briefing which was to take place at the Government House, Marina, by 2:30pm on Thursday, March 26.

Anxious journalists from both local and foreign media organisations had gathered at the open field within the Government House, expecting the media session to commence, when Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu emerged to announce the call off the briefing.

Akosile said the governor and some members of his cabinet were in a profile meeting and would no longer be able to give any updates on the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a high-profile meeting going on right now,” said Akosile, who added that there would be updates on the virus on Friday, March 27.

Meanwhile, Lagos government is taking more measures to contain the virus in the state, including fumigation of bus stops and other public places, erection of more isolation and treatment centres, with the one at Onikan Stadium nearing completion.