Rivers braces up for another lockdown as state emerges epicenter in S/South; Bonny, Onne towns begin lockdown Sunday

Rivers State is bracing up for another total lockdown as the state moves up to the fourth position on the Coronavirus table by Saturday, June 20, 2020, with 866 positive cases. Records show that the state has 480 still on admission while 356 patients have been discharged with 30 patients dead.

Bonny local council area and Onne town in Eleme local council area close to Port Harcourt started full lockdown Sunday, June 21, 2020, on the orders of Gov Nyesom Wike who made a broadcast on Saturday.

The governor showed pains that the masses were not keen on obeying the protocol: stay at home as much as possible; avoid contact with others when outside; avoid gathering in groups; regularly wash your hands; and regularly wear face mask in public places, including transport mediums.

Gov Wike has so far applied stringent measures to enforce compliance including demolition of hotel, shutdown of a helicopter company, detention of oil workers, impounding trucks and mass arrest, but these only attracted outbursts against the governor.

Rivers State has so far tested 2,572 persons to fish out 866 positive cases, and the governor that Rivers is now the next epicenter of the virus in the South-south region and may be the nation’s next epicenter.

“Unfortunately, some people deliberately twisted our intentions, maligned our timely measures and exploited the attendant temporary hardship on our people to further their selfish political drives.

“Today, I am sure with the daily worrisome number of new infections and the fear of possible calamitous community transmission, everyone is now seeing the needless politicization of the fight against coronavirus.

“Nevertheless, we are encouraged by the fact that the virus can effectively be stopped from spreading further, if only we all submit to the prescribed guidelines on social distancing as a matter of strict responsibility, he stated.

Gov Wike regretted the nonchalant attitude of those who blatantly violate the rights of people to good health and public safety by refusing to comply with established guidelines.

He therefore appealed to all residents and visitors to treat the spread of coronavirus with all seriousness by

The governor assured that government would continue to collaborate with well-meaning partners to stop the continuing spread of coronavirus.

He stated that this is not a time to play politics and called on residents to accept individual responsibility to reduce the risk of transmission and protect our people.

The governor warned that residents of the State should be prepared for a statewide lockdown if the number of new infections continues to increase unabated.

For Bonny and Onne, two centres of expatriates, the governor: “By this measure, all shops, offices and business places must remain closed.

“All gatherings, including religious, burial and wedding activities are prohibited. All entry and exit into the two communities, except those on essential services and duly permitted, are also banned.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the lockdown by arresting and prosecuting anyone who dares to disobey these directives”.

As the number of new cases and deaths continues to increase, the governor said there is no more denying that coronavirus is both dangerous and deadly.

“We cannot also deny that the transmission of the virus in our state is currently on a steep upward trend. This being so, we must all brace up to the reality of having new infections and a couple of deaths in the coming weeks and months.

“When we recognised that effective early response was key to preventing the virus from progressing deep, we introduced drastic measures to protect our citizens.

