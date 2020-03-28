Residents throng Lagos food centres as Coronavirus spreads 

Residents of Lagos have started trooping to the food centres created in some neighborhoods by for the distribution of food packs by the state government, as the Coronavirus pandemic spreads in Nigeria’s commercial city.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced on Friday that the government was creating temporary centres and markets to distribute food packs to vulnerable residents, as well as sell food items at controlled prices in the wake of the stay-at-home directive.

Checks at one of the centres at Orile-Agege, on Saturday, showed hundreds of persons arriving at the centre to collect food packs and make purchases.

It was observed that the somewhat rowdy session posed a risk to the residents, as most of them did not wear face masks or hand gloves to prevent contracting the coronavirus in the event someone among them might be a carrier.

The social distancing directive was also not observed, as all they needed was food, a development that speaks to what lies ahead should the virus continues to spread in the country.