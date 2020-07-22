Reps task WHO on fair trial of COVID-19 vaccine

The House of Representatives has called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to uphold the ethical requirement of fairness in the trial for the vaccine against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Tanko Sununu made the call when the newly appointed WHO country representative, Walter Mulombo paid the Chairmen of Health related Committees a courtesy visit at the National Assembly complex , Abuja.

Sununu who acknowledged the role being played by WHO in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic asked the organization to ensure that all countries of the world have unhindered access to the vaccine, adding that “this is the only way that the world will see WHO as fair in its fight against COVID-19”.

The lawmaker said: “I must also thank WHO on its role in leading the world in the fight towards the containment of COVID 19 in policy making and the overall fight towards the containment of Covid 19.

“However we also going to call on WHO to always remember the principles of ethics especially now that we are moving towards a lot of multi centred, multinational clinical trial to ensure the principle of justice in medical researches is attained.

“By justice it means all human beings are equal and the benefits of it must be extended to all. So that there would be no segment of the world that would be used as a scapegoat in trying to achieve the goal. This is the only way that one would see WHO as being fair in its fight against Covid 19.”

Sununu expressed appreciation to the WHO for supporting the National Assembly over the years and pledged to cooperate with the organization in the ratification of conventions to ensure universal health coverage.

According to him, the efforts to empower primary healthcare agency, boost in the national programme on immunisation and government determination to address upsurge of cases cancers and communicable diseases and putting in place a legal framework on a safe blood transfusion are the part of measures put in place by the legislature to achieve the universal health coverage.

Earlier, Mulombo commended the National Assembly for the appropriation of monies for the basic healthcare provision fund and ongoing review of health laws such as the National Health Insurance, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, National Cancer, and National Blood Transfusion Bills.

He noted that the WHO in Nigeria under the GPW13 and CCS111, has prioritized actions that are aligned to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the National Health Act (NHAct 2014), and the 2nd National Strategic Health Development Plan (NSI-IDP II) to contribute towards achievement of our global Triple Billion Goal.

“My Colleagues and I will be working closely with you to identify new areas of work and to deepen already existing collaboration with the WHO on Nigeria’s journey towards UHC.

“As you are already aware, we are open to further collaboration with you in extending the good practice from the Legislative Network for UHC in Nigeria to other African Countries through our Regional Office especially as the Regional Office has commenced partnership with the Pan African Parliament towards UHC.

“Finally, as partners in the health sector, it will be useful to continue to co-create innovative ways to ensure that together we promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable”, Mulombo said.