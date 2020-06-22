PTF calls for vigilance over possible importation of COVID-19 through porous land borders

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response, PTF on Monday said the arrest of two foreigners over the weekend raised fears that the virus was being imported into the country through the land borders

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response, Boss Mustapha, dropped the hint at the daily briefing in Abuja, noting that the Nigerian Immigration Service vigilance however resulted in the apprehension of two foreigners who tried to enter the country illegally over the week-end.

Nigeria has continued to witness increase in cases culminating in a total of 20, 244 confirmed cases, as at Sunday, 21st June, despite all efforts.

The number has increased from the 442 cases, in April to 5,621 cases in May and now 2020:17, 148 cases

In Africa, WHO has reported that South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana have proportionately been the most-affected countries on the continent of Africa.

Mustapha stated that: “All these, combined, represent a serious wake up call for us all to be responsive and to take full responsibility.”

He disclosed that the first batch of equipment supplies under the One UN Basket fund and the European Union was received during the weekend

“These supplies included Personal Protection Equipment, testing kits and laboratory equipment. I want to use this opportunity to thank the partners of the One UN Basket and look forward to receiving the second batch of these supplies. Their commitment greatly shows that partnership is the most important ingredient needed to overcome this pandemic globally.

He thanked WHO for the donation of Oxygen concentrators, which he said “has become very vital for case management”

Mustapha said the PTF also identified lack of information about case definition protocols, location of testing centres, inability to reach call centres, etc., as obstacles to getting needed help, adding that “the PTF has therefore directed that more awareness be created on the location of test centres and how to get tested especially when you fit the case definition.

“The call centres are also being re-energized for responsiveness. Our messaging on risk communication and compliance by the public will also receive very strong attention. We must develop a national wave of awareness creation to drive home our objectives.

