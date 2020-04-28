Private-Sector coronavirus relief fund amounts to N27.2bn, says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday published the list of contributors to Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which has amounted to N27.2 billion, as at April 23, 2020.

The list shows the CBN and Aliko Dangote as the highest contributors, with N2 billion each.

In a statement signed by Isaac Okorafor, director, corporate communications, the coalition conveyed its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society. We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” the statement reads.

On March 26, 2020, the CBN on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee and in partnership with the private sector-led by Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank, formed the CACOVID.