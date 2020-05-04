Presidential Technical team attributes Kano’s ‘mysterious’ deaths to Covid-19

The Presidential Technical Team investigating the on-going mass deaths in Kano, is suggesting that coronavirus might have been responsible for the recent increase deaths in the state.

Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, confirmed this Sunday, while, speaking with Journalists, at the handing over of a Mobile Testing Centre, donated by Dangote Foundation, in Kano.

Gwarzo, who is the team leader of the PTT, said that the committee was able to detect this as a result of the autopsy on the dead persons.

He also said the on-going test carried out in regard to Covid-19 in the state, indicates that the cause of most of the deaths was attributable to coronavirus.

It will be recall that PTT which put into place at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to unravel the real cause of the reported unprecedented daily deaths being recorded in the State.

Mean-while, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commiserates with Kano Emirate Council and families of the late Jarman Kano, Professor Isah Hashim and that of Dr. Muhammad Uba Adamu, the biological father of the Dual-Professor, Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, who is the current Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The death of the two academics and leaders in their own right, “Came to us as un-absorbing shocks, because of the preserved and highly responsible positions these gentlemen held during their lifetime. They were all shining and guiding stars of their generations and beyond.”

“While Professor Isa Hashim the late Jarman Kano was an astute administrator whose position in the Kano Emirate stabilized many things within the traditional institution, Dr. Muhammadu Uba Adamu was an icon whose love for scholarship manifested in his immediate family setting,” said governor Ganduje.

Governor stated “It is on sad note and disturbing development, that I am, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, praying for Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness for the gentle souls of the late Jarman Kano Prof. Isa Hashim and Dr Muhammad Uba Adamu, the father of Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu.

“Both Dr. Adamu and Professor Hashim were part of the most respected and respectful Kano Elders, whose lifestyle and life view were always in tune with their people. Theirs was people, people and people.”

He prayed for Allah’s Mercy for the departed souls, “The deaths are not for the Kano Emirate and the families of the deceased gentlemen, it is indeed a great loss for the state and country in general. We thank Allah that they left behind indelible marks. Where society will continue to tap from.”

The governor urged their families to continue from where the gentle souls stopped, maintaining that the only way out of all crises, in this world and hereafter is to follow their footsteps.