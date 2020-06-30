PDP says more people may be infected with COVID-19 in Ondo as Akeredolu down with virus
*Asks NCDC to quarantine APC lawmakers that accompanied Akeredolu to Abuja
“It is quite unfortunate that the actions of Mr. Governor during his trip to Abuja to submit his nomination form may have also exposed members of the House of Assembly who joined him on that trip. A viral video clearly showing the Governor sneezing into his hands in the midst of the Honorable members of the House of Assembly, was shared online making it imperative that the National Centre for Disease Control takes immediately action in testing and isolating anyone who may have been exposed to the Governor within the last few days.
“Our prayers and best wishes go to the Governor at this time and we hope that the lessons learnt would help in ensuring greater compliance with laid-down rules for mitigating the spread of the virus.”
“The news from the official briefing came as a rude shock to me, my family and the entire member of my campaign organisation.
“We are however confident in the medical explanations that the governor was not symptomatic and in the final analysis it is only suggested a home management isolation treatment for the governor.
“While we pray and will continue to pray for the governor and wish him soonest recovery, we enjoin all the citizens of Ondo state to obey all the precautionary measures handed down by medical experts and NCDC. It is my belief that in compliance with the precautionary procedures, together we can stamp out this dreaded pandemic from our state and Nigeria.
“Once again, I, on behalf of my family and the entire Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, am hopeful in prayer and belief that all will be well, soonest.”
