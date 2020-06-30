BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

PDP says more people may be infected with COVID-19 in Ondo as Akeredolu down with virus 

*Asks NCDC to quarantine APC lawmakers that accompanied Akeredolu to Abuja 

by
Akeredolu
Akeredolu
The main opposition party in the state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that more people, including some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may be infected with Coronavirus pandemic going by the shoddy handling of the virus by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. 
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that Governor Akeredolu was seen in a viral video in Abuja where he was sneezing indiscriminately in his hands in company of some lawmakers who accompanied him to APC Secretariat to pick a governorship nomination form in Abuja and insinuated that those APC lawmakers might have been infected with deadly virus as PDP asked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to quarantine all the Ondo state lawmakers involved not to spread the virus within the state.
In a press statement issued by Zadok Akintoye, Director of Media and Publicity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, the main opposition party said, “it is with deep concern that we receive the news of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu testing positive to the highly infectious COVID-19 virus.
“While we are a bit glad that the Governor is at the moment asymptomatic, we are however concerned about the possibility of identifying, isolating and testing those who may have been exposed to His Excellency,  particularly within the last 14 days.

“It is quite unfortunate that the actions of Mr. Governor during his trip to Abuja to submit his nomination form may have also exposed members of the House of Assembly who joined him on that trip. A viral video clearly showing the Governor sneezing into his hands in the midst of the Honorable members of the House of Assembly, was shared online making it imperative that the National Centre for Disease Control takes immediately action in testing and isolating anyone who may have been exposed to the Governor within the last few days.

“Our prayers and best wishes go to the Governor at this time and we hope that the lessons learnt would help in ensuring greater compliance with laid-down rules for mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, an APC governorship aspirant in the forthcoming October 10 election in Ondo state, Olusola Oke, has called for joint prayer for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for quick recovery from the possible negative health impact of COVID-19.
Oke, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, said, “I, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN just listened to the official broadcast of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu where he, the governor, broke the news that he tested positive to COVOD-19 Pandemic.

“The news from the official briefing came as a rude shock to me, my family and the entire member of my campaign organisation.
.
“We are however confident in the medical explanations that the governor was not symptomatic and in the final analysis it is only suggested a home management isolation treatment for the governor.

“While we pray and will continue to pray for the governor and wish him soonest recovery, we enjoin all the citizens of Ondo state to obey all the precautionary measures handed down by medical experts and NCDC. It is my belief that in compliance with the precautionary procedures, together we can stamp out this dreaded pandemic from our state and Nigeria.

“Once again, I, on behalf of my family and the entire Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, am hopeful in prayer and belief that all will be well, soonest.”

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author