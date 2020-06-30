PDP says more people may be infected with COVID-19 in Ondo as Akeredolu down with virus 

The main opposition party in the state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that more people, including some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may be infected with Coronavirus pandemic going by the shoddy handling of the virus by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that Governor Akeredolu was seen in a viral video in Abuja where he was sneezing indiscriminately in his hands in company of some lawmakers who accompanied him to APC Secretariat to pick a governorship nomination form in Abuja and insinuated that those APC lawmakers might have been infected with deadly virus as PDP asked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to quarantine all the Ondo state lawmakers involved not to spread the virus within the state.

In a press statement issued by Zadok Akintoye, Director of Media and Publicity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, the main opposition party said, “it is with deep concern that we receive the news of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu testing positive to the highly infectious COVID-19 virus.

“While we are a bit glad that the Governor is at the moment asymptomatic, we are however concerned about the possibility of identifying, isolating and testing those who may have been exposed to His Excellency, particularly within the last 14 days. “It is quite unfortunate that the actions of Mr. Governor during his trip to Abuja to submit his nomination form may have also exposed members of the House of Assembly who joined him on that trip. A viral video clearly showing the Governor sneezing into his hands in the midst of the Honorable members of the House of Assembly, was shared online making it imperative that the National Centre for Disease Control takes immediately action in testing and isolating anyone who may have been exposed to the Governor within the last few days. “Our prayers and best wishes go to the Governor at this time and we hope that the lessons learnt would help in ensuring greater compliance with laid-down rules for mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, an APC governorship aspirant in the forthcoming October 10 election in Ondo state, Olusola Oke, has called for joint prayer for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for quick recovery from the possible negative health impact of COVID-19.