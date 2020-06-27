Passengers, crew may undergo COVID-19 test before every flight

Ahead of the resumption of commercial flights in the country, Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan reveals that passengers and crew will undergo Covid-19 tests before every flight.

The Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan which is prepared by the Economic Sustainability Committee is chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The plan made provision for free Covid-19 tests for all passengers and crew for a period of 12 months.

Recalled that the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a N2.3 trillion stimulus plan proposed in the NESP designed to support the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.