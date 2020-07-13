Oyo so far discharges 1008 as confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1726

A total of 1008 COVID-19 patients have so far been discharged in Oyo state after testing negative twice for the pandemic.

Governor Seyi Makinde in a series of tweets confirmed that Sixty-seven and sixteen patients were discharged on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Makinde who is the state’s Chairman of the COVID-19 task force stated that this brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1008.

Giving an update on the pandemic in the pacesetter state on Monday morning via his official twitter handle said a patient died on Saturday bringing the total deaths to twenty-one.

On Sunday, he revealed that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty suspected cases came back positive.

The cases are from Oluyole (5), Ido (3), Egbeda (3), Ibadan South East (2), Ibadan North (2), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South West (2) and Akinyele (1) Local Government Areas.

According to him, So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1726.

He however advised residents to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the state.

These are washing hands regularly with soap and water, wearing face masks in public places, and maintaining proper social distancing.