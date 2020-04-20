Oyo slashes legislators’ allocations by 30% over Covid-19, drop in Fed Allocation

Governor Seyi Makinde and the legislators have reached an agreement for a 30 percent reduction in the allocation to the Oyo State House of Assembly, following a drop in the federal allocation and COVID-19 restrictions.

The two parties reached the agreement at the government house over the weekend.

Makinde presented the proposal to the lawmakers two weeks ago, saying that political office holders had to make sacrifices to cushion the effect of a drop in federal allocation on the running of the state.

It was learnt that at the two meetings, the governor explained to the lawmakers that the pandemic had resulted in about 60 per cent drop in the federal allocation and that he wanted to ensure that irrespective of the economic situation, salaries of civil servants must not be slashed or become irregular.

The Chairman, Oyo House Committee on Information and Media, Kazeem Olayanju, disclosed that the lawmakers agreed to the reduction to ensure the smooth running of the state.

According to him, the state’s income has been reduced by 30 per cent as our support towards COVID-19, the governor brought the idea and we agreed that effective this month, there should be the 30per cent slash.