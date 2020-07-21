Oyo releases calendar for schools resumption, cancels third term

Oyo State government has approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

The decision was taken by the State Executive Council at its meeting on Tuesday.

The government likewise said the third term 2019/2020 has been cancelled and promotion of students for all affected classes will now be determined by First and Second Term Continuous Assessment.

According to state government, Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will proceed on holiday from 30th of July and resume for their examination as follows:

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be from 10th to 18th August 2020 while Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science- 19th August 2020.

Also, placement/screening test to JSS1 is billed for 20th August 2020 and placement test into Technical Colleges for 28th August 2020

The state further said that the SSS 3 will resume for their examination as soon as WAEC announce the date.

The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar approved by the State Council, is as follows: First Term 21st September to 18th December 2020; Second Term 11th January to 9th April 2021, and Third Term 3rd May to 30th July, 2021