Oyo records second death from three new COVID-19 Cases

One of the three persons whose Coronavirus results came back positive on Saturday night in Oyo State has died.

This brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to two.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known through his official twitter around 12 am Monday morning

The governor tweeted that the death occurred a few hours after the result came back.

He tweeted, “sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, passed away this morning. So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State”.

Makinde, late Saturday night, had announced that “the COVID-19 confirmation test for three suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back POSITIVE.