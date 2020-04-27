BusinessDay
Coronavirus

Oyo records second death from three new COVID-19 Cases

by
Oyo Records one Corona virus Death As State now have five active Cases
Seyi Makinde

One of the three persons whose Coronavirus results came back positive on Saturday night in Oyo State has died.

This brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to two.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known through his official twitter around 12 am Monday morning

The governor tweeted that the death occurred a few hours after the result came back.

He tweeted, “sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, passed away this morning.  So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State”.

Makinde, late Saturday night, had announced that “the COVID-19 confirmation test for three suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back POSITIVE.

