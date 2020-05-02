Oyo records 10 New COVID-19 Cases, active cases now 20

Oyo state has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 as pending test results came in Thursday and Friday.

Governor Seyi Makinde in his official twitter handle on Friday night announced that the new cases were parts of the pending COVID-19 confirmation tests conducted in the state.

In a series of tweets, the governor said two tests came back positive on Thursday, April 30th while another eight tests came back positive on Friday, May 1st, 2020.

According to the tweet, one of the two cases recorded on Thursday is a UCH doctor who returned from Kano while the other case is a worker with the State Security Service.

On the eight new cases recorded on Friday, Makinde said six were Togolese nationals while the remaining two were residents of the state in Ogbomosho.

“We have started receiving results of pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. Two tests came back positive late last night. One from a UCH doctor who returned from Kano and another is a worker with the State Security Service.

“Another eight tests came back positive today. Of the eight newly confirmed cases, six are Togolese nationals and the remaining two are Oyo State residents in Ogbomoso.

“In addition to the case recorded in Lagos which was announced yesterday, another confirmed case recorded in Kano is also being managed in Oyo State. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to twenty,” the governor’s tweet read at 11:39 p.m on Friday night.

He asked the people of the state to take advantage of the provision for testing for COVID-19 in Oyo State and call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, to book a test.