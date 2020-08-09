Oyo commissioner tests negative for COVID-19 after 46 days in isolation

After 46 days in isolation, Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, has recovered from COVID-19.

The Commissioner was given a clean bill of health when he tested negative for two consecutive times by the Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre, the medical team of COVID-19 Taskforce.

It can be recalled that on the 24th of June, 2020, all members of the state executive council were mandated by the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to undergo COVID-19 tests immediately after the flag-off of community testing to ascertain the extent of community transmission of the virus in the state.

Five members were declared positive, of which Olatubosun was one. However, the other four members were subsequently cleared 14 days ago.

An elated Olatubosun gave thanks to God for his mercy over him and everyone who played prominent roles in his recovery.

According to him, “I will like to give thanks to the Almighty God for showing me mercy during this period and as always, my sincere appreciation also goes to the Chairman of the Taskforce in the State, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his unrelenting supports during my one and half months in isolation.

“I cannot forget in a hurry the supports from religious leaders most especially the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams and Alfas as well as the traditionalists.

“Similarly, I want to thank all well-meaning people of Oyo State, too numerous to mention and the Covid-19 Taskforce team for their supports.”

The commissioner used the opportunity to remind the people of Oyo State that COVID-19 is real and it is important that everyone adheres strictly to all its preventive measures because the virus is no respecter of any person regardless of social or political class.