Lagos, Osun States discharge 22 Coronavirus Patients Wednesday

Lagos and Osun States on Wednesday discharged a total of 22 coronavirus patients, the governors have announced.

Lagos, with the highest number of cases of coronavirus in the country, discharged 16 more Wednesday from the isolation centres in the state, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced via his twitter handle.

Osun State, with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria, discharged six of the patients on Wednesday, the governor has announced.

Gboyega Oyetola, the governor, announced this via a notice on his twitter handle on Wednesday, saying the patients had tested negative for the disease twice.

Out of 373 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Osun has 20, after Lagos with 214, and the Federal Capital Territory with 58.