Oredo PHC Screens  242 Persons for Covid-19  in seven days

Oredo Primary Healthcare Centre, says it has, in the last seven days, screened 242 persons for Coronavirus disease.

Ebhotemen Florence, Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the PHC, located along Sapele road, Benin City, made this known last Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Benin City.

According to her, “on Friday we screened 29 persons, Saturday, 34, Sunday, 7, Monday, 54, Tuesday 44, Wednesday 44 and today (Thursday) over 30 persons.”

Recall that the state government had last Thursday announced the designation of some public and private health facilities for the screening of residents in Oredo local government for Coronavirus in the state.

Florence, who said the exercise will help check the spread of the virus noted that the turnout have been impressive since the screening started.

She said the screening will enable people to know whether they are at low, middle or high risk.

“People have been coming for screening and after filling the form, we record and then use the infrared thermometer to check their temperature. The residents were screened on their health history like fever, difficulty in breathing, coughing as well as traveling and contact history.

“This place was crowded in the morning and the turnout has been encouraging. At the moment, 34 persons have visited the center for screening; we have not rounded off today because we have a nurse that goes to the market to screen people, so when she brings her record we will add it to the one we already have,” she said.

She said that screening will enable people to know whether they are low, middle or high risk, adding, “once it is middle risk and we input it in the computer, the state disease surveillance will get the message and will come to pick-up the person for testing.

Florence noted that COVID-19 is not a death sentence, but advised residents to come out for screening and adhere strictly to the precautionary measures.

She commended the state government for putting the screening exercise in place as part of measures to check the spread of the disease in the state.