Ondo records 4th case of COVID-19, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Saturday said another positive case of coronavirus had been reported in the state.

According to him, the case is a Police officer who was tested in Lagos state but came to the state after which he went back to Lagos and then returned to the state for treatment.

Akeredolu, who confirmed this on his twitter handle, however, frowned at the attitude of the Police officer, noting with dismay the ineptitude nature of the Policemen in securing the state’s borders after the directive from the government to ensure strict compliance with border close.

“Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of COVID-19 admitted to our facility in Akure. The case of this individual who is a Police officer is unique.

“He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo state while awaiting his results. Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos. According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.

“While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities. We do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the Law to risk the lives of others. I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police to double up on securing our entry points.”

Meanwhile, some health workers in the state have raised the alarm over what they described as failure of the state government to provide adequate personal protective kits in some hospitals in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The health workers who preferred anonymity told BusinessDay that the safety kits, especially nose masks and hand gloves, were being rationed for them.

According to them, despite efforts to get the attention of the government to address the challenges facing them during this virus pandemic, no kits had been provided for them to work.

They, however, urged the state government to ensure adequate provision of the safety kits for them as they also needed to be well protected while in the frontline of the war against coronavirus.

In his reaction, the state Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, said even though the core personal protection equipment were meant for only the infectious disease hospital, face masks and hand gloves were available in all public health facilities in the state.

He noted that government was making efforts to supply facemasks adequately.

Adegbenro while commending the health workers for being more proactive at this crucial period, reminded them of the need to always apply the infection protection procedure to ensure that they also stayed safe.