Ondo Health Commissioner dies of COVID-19 as CMD of State teaching Hospital test positive 

Adegbenro was said to have been rushed early hours of Thursday from Akure, Ondo state capital, to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo before he died few hours later.

His death came barely 48 hours after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu announced that he had been tested positive for COVID-19.

BusinessDay also recalled that Commissioner for Health’s death came after Governor Akeredolu had directed that all members of his cabinet, political aides and others who might have had contact with him to undergo COVID-19 compulsory test.

It was gathered that Ilara-Mokin-born Health Commissioner had been sick for days and could not survive due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data, Ondo State now has a total of 325 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Also, a total of 110 persons who contracted the virus have been recovered and discharged, while 20 deaths have been recorded as of today, Thursday.

BusinessDay also gathered that the Chief Medical Director (CMD), of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMED) Ondo, Oluwole Ige, has been tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement made available to journalists in Akure by Adeeyo Babatunde on behalf of the CMD, noted that Ige is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment positively.

Babatunde advised all members of staff of the teaching hospital to go about their normal duties and continue to observe universal precautions against the deadly virus.

The statement reads, “this is to inform the members of staff of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and the general public that the Chief Medical Director was positive to COVID-19 test conducted on him after he exhibited symptoms relating to Coronavirus disease.