Ondo governor, Akeredolu, tests positive for COVID-19

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive to Covid-19. He now joins the list of top public officials that have contracted the disease.

The Governor announced this on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

‘’Today I tested positive to coronavirus disease. All is well, I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well-being are most appreciated.’’

The governor said he is already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for someone who is asymptomatic.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”