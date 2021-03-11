Ogun distributes COVID -19 vaccines to PHCs, as Speaker, lawmakers take first jabs

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo on Wednesday received his jab of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as the state government commenced innoculation of citizens at all the major Primary Healthcare centres in the State on Thursday.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin said the need to ensure even, equitable and unhindered access to the vaccine informed the decision to take the vaccines to all the Primary Healthcare centres.

The statement noted that all the nurses and other community healthcare workers are being trained in the administration of the vaccines.

The training, Somorin further said, is in compliance with the directives of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

“Luckily, the state has been training and retraining our frontline healthcare workers and community healthcare givers since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, last year.

“Our PHCs are ready and no stone will be left unturned to ensure that every Ogun resident is innoculated against the dreaded virus, even as we intensify sensitisation on the need to keep all the guidelines and protocols, like the use of face masks, social distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and water and sanitisers at regular intervals, among others,” the statement said.

It further stated that, “The government is determined to ensure that all residents across the state have access to the vaccine in line with the guidelines of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). More doses of the vaccines are going to be made available beyond the first tranche that was given by the World Health Organization and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19”.

Oluomo, whose vaccination was administered by the State commissioner for health, Tomo Coker, called on Ogun residents to take advantage of the inoculation exercise by making themselves available for it.

After taking his first jab, Oluomo described the exercise as a very healthy medical intervention against the virus.

Other lawmakers and management staff of the State Assembly also received the vaccines at Governor’s Office Clinic, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker advised all residents to shun any rumour about the vaccine and make themselves available for vaccination.

He commended the State Government for its ingenuity and commitment towards flattening the COVID – 19 pandemic curve in the state, noting that there was the need to educate and enlighten the people on the health benefits of the vaccine.