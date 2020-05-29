Ogun discharges 109 COVID-19 patients as Govt shifts lockdown to weekends

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has disclosed that a total of 109 patients of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) have so far been discharged from various Isolation Centres across the state, nine deaths recorded, while 133 active cases are being treated at different Centres in the state.

Speaking at a COVID-19 Update held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Thursday night, Governor Abiodun said that the economic activities would resume fully next week Monday as lockdown have now been shifted to weekends only, leaving a room for 6 am to 8 pm daily socio-economic activities but places total lockdown at the weekends.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Presidential Task Force had earlier declared ease of lockdown in phases in the states under the Presidential lockdown directive, starting with lockdown and systematic relaxation every other day in the state which is now shifted to the weekdays relaxation from Monday to Friday with a dusk to dawn curfew and total lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

Giving the update on COVID-19 in Ogun state, the governor said “Between Thursday, 21 May and Wednesday, 27 May 2020 we recorded 59 new positive cases, an increase of 32 %, bringing the total number of positive cases to date to 242. We thank God, once again, that in the same period, additional 12 individuals have been successfully treated and discharged from our Treatment Centres, bringing the total discharged cases to 109, leaving us with 133 active cases.

“The 12% increase in the number of successful discharges is a delightful continuation of the trend we have been witnessing. We thank God and appreciate the team of our healthcare providers for this development. Sadly, we regret the loss of three people, two of whom were confirmed positive after their death. This brings the total mortality to 9, as against 6 at the last briefing.

“It is also important to mention that our approach in combating COVID-19 in the State seeks to align with the extant guidelines in place as issued by the Presidential Task Force, given that Ogun State is one of the States in the Presidential lockdown directive. Therefore, in consideration of the need to increasingly allow economic activities and after consultations with stakeholders, and based on expert advice from medical scientists and data analysis, the second phase of the eased lockdown will commence on the first of June, as indicated last week.

“This second phase has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days. In contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this new phase opens up all the five working days in the week i.e Monday to Friday, with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days. In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8.00pm or as may be directed by the President.

“Let no one make a mistake. COVID- 19 is neither over nor the curve of the spread flattened. From all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak, consequently, the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe the worst is over.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the existing guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the State remain in place. In addition, specific guidelines to guide the operations of industries have been issued and must be fully complied with by all industries, as part of preparations for full operations. Let me reiterate some of the guidelines.

“The curfew from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am as directed by the President is still in place.

Restrictions on Interstate travel are also retained. Wearing of face masks in the public is still mandatory. Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles, otherwise known as Okadas, whilst tricycles are limited to two passengers only. Taxi cabs and buses still have 60% limitation on their carrying capacity and we will arrest and impound any driver that contravenes.

“The COVID-19 Task Force in markets are still mandated to ensure physical distancing, availability of handwashing facilities and use of gloves in addition to facemasks for traders. Fumigation will continue in our markets and other public places.

“Limitation of all gatherings to a maximum number of 20, including religious activities, is still in effect. We are currently working on the guidelines for places of worship. Until this is finalized, the current restrictions apply.

“Gyms, event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty Salons, and all public parks, including those in private residential estates, will not be allowed to operate, even during this new phase of relaxation.

“Restaurants are permitted to provide ONLY take-away services and should also ensure that there are no more than 10-15 customers at a time with physical distancing. Guidelines for eat-in services are being fine-tuned.

“The “Infection Prevention and Control Guidelines for Workplaces in Ogun State to combat COVID-19” has been issued by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments. All industries in Ogun State are expected to comply with these guidelines.”