NUT, NUJ felicitate with Makinde on recovery from Coronavirus

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State branches, on Monday congratulated the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, for his speedy recovering from Coronavirus.

Makinde on 30 March 2020 declared that he tested positive for the virus, but by Sunday, April 5, he tweeted that he had recovered fully and would resume work on Monday, April 6.

The NUJ in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo said the governor’s speedy recovery showed that God was indeed “a miracle worker”.

While tasking the governor to reposition Oyo’s health sector to rival global standards in medical care, the NUJ also prayed that “the lessons learnt during your stint experience should not be lost on your administration to ensure dividends of democracy reach all and sundry”.

The NUT in its congratulatory message signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Tojuade Adedoyin and N. M. Abdullahi, said the governor’s recovery was an attestation to Oyo citizens’ prayers and fasting for their “performing and God-fearing Governor. ”

“The NUT, Oyo State wing hereby joins others in appreciating God and celebrating the speedy recovery of our able, dynamic Governor.

“The Union wishes to assure your excellency of her total support and full compliance with all the instructions rolled out by Oyo State Covid-19 task force to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We pray God to give others that are still under treatment speedy recuperation back to their perfect health,” it said.