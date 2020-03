Five new cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed by the National Centre of Disease Control(NCDC) on Friday, putting the total number of 70 Nigerians that have tested positive.

Of the five new cases, three are in FCT and two in Oyo, NCDC said on its twitter handle at 8:00pm.

Currently;

Lagos- 44

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 1

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

3 persons have been discharged out of the 70 confirmed cases. Only one death has been recorded, NCDC said.