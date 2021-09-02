NSSF seeks funds to vaccinate 1 million needy Nigerians

The Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) is seeking support to fund the vaccination of one million vulnerable people across Nigeria in its bid to address uneven access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Through an exclusive virtual fundraising event billed for October 6, the group hopes to spur Nigerians with the wherewithal into backing it to help Nigeria achieve the desired herd immunity.

According to Tunde Folawiyo, chairman, board of directors, in a statement provided to BusinessDay, the effort is important to ensure as many Nigerians get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Read Also: Nigeria begins second phase of COVID-19 vaccination

“With about 1 percent of our population vaccinated and the virus mutating to life-threatening variants, more people are at risk of getting infected and transmitting it across communities. In this regard, it is our pleasure to invite you to an exclusive fundraising event where other stakeholders and philanthropists would be present to contribute their quota to this laudable project,” he said.

NSSF was established as a partnership between the International Advocacy Organisation, Global Citizen and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority to mobilise resource to complement government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Nigerians.

The fund targets supporting the national COVID-19 programme before the end of 2022.