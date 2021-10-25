NLC kicks against forced COVID-19 vaccination for workers

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against the Nigerian government’s directive mandating civil servants to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access places of work.

Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC, said the government should employ persuasion rather than force to get workers and the general populace to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He stated this in Abuja on Monday, urging the government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at workplaces.

Wabba said he understands that some people prefer to maintain caution with vaccination, but added that it would be “foolhardy” to place caution above scientific evidence.

COVID-19 vaccination

He, however, urged civil servants and citizens to take the vaccine as it was the best to fight the pandemic.

“The truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive. I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the corona pandemic,” he said.

While stressing the need for vaccination, the NLC president said the discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine has helped reduce the death rate and hospital admissions.

“A study conducted by the United States Centre for Disease Control at the end of May 2021 shows that there was about 63 percent drop in hospital visitations after the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Wabba added that there was also a 63 percent drop in hospital admissions post-vaccination and 66 percent drop in mortality for those aged 18 – 49 after the vaccination.

“The biggest lesson of the pandemic is that amidst the worst crisis, the human race can rise to the challenge with great resourcefulness and resilience,” Wabba said.

It would be recalled that on October 13, the Federal Government announced that from December 1st 2021, civil servants must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 result or will be barred from government offices.