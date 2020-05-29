Nigeria’s Interstreet offers technological response to COVID-19 testing

Interstreet Biosafety Technologies (a division of Interstreet Messenger Limited) has unveiled a new TS Moduletm, a pressure test sample collection booth for COVID-19.

The new advanced technology product is a 2-station booth which delivers a sealed, sterile environment for the medical staff, while also ensuring zero direct contact between healthcare professional and patient.

As a result, no personal protective equipment (PPE) is required by the medic, thus freeing up scarce PPE for other frontline workers. Having 2 stations allows for simultaneous sample collection that maximizes booth use and delivers optimal return on investment. TS Moduletm is 100 percent designed and manufactured in Nigeria.

A highly advanced technological product, the cabin pressure is always higher than the atmospheric pressure, thereby ensuring that air from outside the booth cannot flow into the booth.

Managing director and chief executive of Interstreet Biosafety Technologies, Azuka Ijekeye, said this leaves inside the booth sterile and the occupants safe from infection.

He said that a sensor system, designed and developed by the company, monitors the atmospheric conditions within the booth, and a digital screen displays real time readings of booth pressure, temperature, humidity and pressure altitude.

The integrated HVAC system serves to maintain comfortable temperature within the booth as well as balance cabin pressure.

Taking reference from mean sea level (MSL), the TS Moduletm pressurization system has been carefully designed to ensure optimum positive cabin pressure is constantly maintained with respect to the prevailing ambient pressure.

In the submission of Ijekeye, the TS Moduletm is 100 percent manufactured in Nigeria, and its production will add jobs at this time of job loss across sectors, while helping to flatten the curve of Covid19 new infections’’.

According to the managing director, “Our team of industrial designers, engineers, programmers and production specialists are all Nigerian, and have taken up the challenge of seeing the Covid19 pandemic as an opportunity that must drive our adoption and development of home grown advanced technology”.

The booths can be deployed in federal and state-owned hospitals, big clinics and other suitable locations around Nigeria, especially in the hardest hit locations in Lagos, FCT, Kano, Katsina etc.

With total confirmed COVID-19 cases under 9,000 but rising, the need to continue ramping up testing capability, while guaranteeing the safety of the frontline worker, is top priority for the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ijekeye confirmed that there are more products being developed that will reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported medical and laboratory equipment.