Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Onyeama, tests negative for COVID-19

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested negative for COVID-19 after three weeks in isolation

The minister did his my latest COVID-19 test result which came back negative according to a tweet via his Twitter handle

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” He twitted

On July 19, the minister tested positive for COVID-19 after noticing the first sign of a throat irritation.