Nigeria’s COVID-19 spike continues with 590 infections, 8 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 590 new COVID-19 cases in daily figures, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Friday.

This new figure is now Nigeria’s highest daily record since the detection of the Delta Variant, it overtakes 558 infections logged in on Thursday.

Since this week, Nigeria has seen a steady spike in COVID-19 cases. On the 27th of July 404 cases were reported; in July 28 535 cases were reported; in July 29 558 were registered and on July 30 590 cases were logged.

Friday’s infections were reported were across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) taking the total infections in the country to 173,411.

A total of eight persons died from COVID-19-related complications on taking the death toll at 2,148.

A breakdown of the cases show that Lagos State reported 306 new infections; Akwa Ibom, 54 more cases; Katsina, Oyo and Rivers had 40, 39 and 26 fresh infections respectively.

Other states are Niger-23, Gombe-19, Ogun-16, Ekiti-15, the FCT-10, Nasarawa-10, Delta-9, Bayelsa and Plateau-5 each, Imo-4, Ebonyi and Jigawa-3 each and Kano-1.

The NCDC said Friday’s report includes cases reported for Niger state for July 28 (12) and July 29 (11).

It noted cases reported for Delta state for July 10 is (1), July 11 (1), July 13 (3), and July 29 (4).

It added that zero cases were reported from Ondo and Osun States.

The agency said that 48 people have recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Friday.