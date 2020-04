With 108 new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Thursday, April 23, Nigeria’s total cases have risen to 981.

Of the 108 new cases, 78 were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, five in Ogun, four in Gombe, Three in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom and one each in Kwara and Plateau States.

As at 11:30 pm, April 23, Africa’s biggest economy has 981 confirmed cases of the deadly virus with 197 discharged and 31 deaths, raising concerns about community transmission.