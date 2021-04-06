Nigerian scientists to brainstorm on COVID-19 vaccine myths

Leading Nigerian scientists in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will on Saturday, April 10, proffer solutions on how Nigeria can improve access to COVID-19 vaccine and combat myths around it.

The scientists will speak at 2021 edition of the Economic Sustainability Series organised by Nigeria Magazine, with the theme, “COVID-19, awareness issues of access, and combating vaccine myths”. They are Onyeama Ogbuagu, Rotimi Jaiyesimi, and Onikepe Folarin.

Folarin successfully led their team by providing the world with Genomic sequencing to support epidemiological investigations. At the same time, significant effort was been performed by Sahin of BioNTech AG to provide the world an effective vaccine.

The collaboration also involved Onyema, who took charge of ensuring that the efficacy and testing of the vaccine, following leading and globally acceptable standards. The result of which was the world first COVID-19 vaccine by BioNTech/Pfizer.

Jaiyesimi is a transformation agent with a vast experience in clinical care, health policy and global health development. He co-authored Nigeria’s national policy on gender and health. He has published over 60 scientific articles and presented at numerous international scientific conferences.

As the world battled the outbreak of COVID-19, public health institutions such as the WHO, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention took on the challenge to understand what became known as COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2).

In Nigeria and representing the interest of sub-Sahara Africa, the duty of responsible was undertaken by the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), Redeemer University in Ede, Osun State.