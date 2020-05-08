Nigeria sets another grim Coronavirus record with 318 cases in a single day

The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria has continued to surge, with the country again reaching a number of grim milestones in the pandemic infection rate including a new daily highest number of confirmed cases of three hundred and eighty-one.

Lagos the commercial capital where the country’s first index case was recorded on March 16, also attained a new daily record of 183 new cases. The state now has a total of 1491 confirmed cases, 33 deaths while 406 have been discharged. In all of March, Lagos recorded a total of 81 cases.

The country now has seen a total 107 deaths while 601 have been discharged.

The fresh records were set on Thursday when Nigeria’s total confirmed cases reached 3,526 with 17 states reporting according to the centre for disease control, NCDC. It did not say how many tests it managed to carry out and it is yet unclear if the centre now knows Nigeria’s “R” rate, that is the number of persons infected by a single sufferer.

A breakdown of cases by states showed that Lagos recorded the highest with 183 cases, followed by Kano 55, 44-Jigawa, 19-Zamfara,19-Bauchi, and 11-Katsina.

Others include 9-Borno, 8-Kwara, 7-Kaduna, 6-Gombe 5-Ogun, 4-Sokoto, 3-Oyo, 3-Rivers, 2-Niger, 1-Akwa Ibom, 1-Enugu, and 1-Plateau.