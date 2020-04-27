Nigeria records 91 new Coronavirus cases; total now 1273

Nigeria recorded 91 new cases of Coronavirus infections, taking the total in the country to 1273, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) announced late Sunday night.

Out of the new cases, 43 are in Lagos; 8-Sokoto; 6-Taraba; 5-Kaduna; 5-Gombe; 3-Ondo 3-FCT; 3-Edo; 3-Oyo; 3-Rivers; 3-Bauchi; 2-Osun 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Bayelsa 1-Ebonyi 1-Kebbi, NCDC said.

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43-Lagos

8-Sokoto

6-Taraba

5-Kaduna

5-Gombe

3-Ondo

3-FCT

3-Edo

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

3-Bauchi

2-Osun

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Bayelsa

1-Ebonyi

1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239

Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/261wewYfEg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 26, 2020

“As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” it tweeted. It said that 239 had been discharged, while 40 deaths were recorded.