BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 91 new Coronavirus cases; total now 1273

by

Nigeria recorded 91 new cases of Coronavirus infections, taking the total in the country to 1273, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) announced late Sunday night.

Out of the new cases, 43 are in Lagos;  8-Sokoto; 6-Taraba;  5-Kaduna; 5-Gombe; 3-Ondo 3-FCT; 3-Edo; 3-Oyo; 3-Rivers; 3-Bauchi; 2-Osun 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Bayelsa 1-Ebonyi 1-Kebbi, NCDC said.

“As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” it tweeted. It said that 239  had been discharged, while 40 deaths were recorded.

 

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19: Ikpeazu declares dusk-to-dawn curfew in Abia

Akwa Ibom discharges three more COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus: Buhari meets health Minister, gets briefing…

1 of 344