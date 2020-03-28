Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Nigeria records 8 new Coronavirus cases, total rises to 89

Nigeria has recorded 8 new cases of Cororonavirus  this afternoon making it a total of 89 cases in the country.
According to the twitter handle of NCDC, eight cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria,
According to the twitter handle of NCDC, the 8 new cases comprises of 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State.
“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” it twitted.

 

Currently; Lagos- 59 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1 Benue- 1

